Nia Jax Appreciates the Variety Of WWE’s Women’s Division

Nia Jax has seen the women’s division in WWE change during her runs there, and she appreciates the variety of body sizes that the division now has. Jax spoke with Mike Karolyi of Q1057 and 1035 for an interview and talked about how the division has evolved to have more women of different sizes.

“When I first came in [to WWE], I was one of the bigger girls,” Jax said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I just had to face a lot of the smaller girls, and it was always such a big difference.”

She continued, “Now, we have such an array of women — all different shapes and sizes — especially someone like Raquel Rodriguez who I faced a couple of weeks ago. We’re about the same size, and it’s really cool to show the fans what we can do — two, big, powerful women in the ring. That’s a cool thing that has developed over the last decade or so. I feel like everyone gets to see all kinds of differences, and be able to relate to everything in there.”