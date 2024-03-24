Nic Nemeth On How Intimidating It Is To Adjust To New Companies

In an interview with Going Postl (via Wrestling Inc), Nic Nemeth spoke about adjusting to being part of the NJPW and TNA locker rooms and how it’s different for him. He had previously been in WWE for fifteen years. Here are highlights:

On figuring out who to talk to backstage: “I’m just looking around I go ‘Alright, I know this one guy — ah, he’s busy. I know Dana Brooke — ah, she’s busy.'”

On pressure on himself to deliver in-ring: “If I have a bad one tomorrow, that’s one bad one in three tries, like ‘Oh my God, I’ve lost it! I’m not the guy I said I was.’ And just walking into those locker rooms, it’s a little intimidating.”

On how the experience has been humbling: “Maybe that makes me want to pull out a better match. I don’t want it to be ‘Oh, in that bubble he was good, but now with everybody else, he can’t hang.’ And I’ve come to realize I absolutely can and I’ll be fine.”