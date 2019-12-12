Various News: Nick Aldis and James Storm Go Face to Face, Chris DeJoseph Has Started With WWE, Main Event For Today’s NXT UK

– The NWA has posted a new video ahead of their Into the Fire PPV in which NWA World Champion Nick Aldis goes face-to-face with James Storm. The two will meet in a two-out-of-three falls match this Saturday on FITE.

– PWInsider reports that Chris DeJoseph has officially started with WWE and will be at this week’s TV tapings.

– The main event for tonight’s episode of NXT UK will see Gallus defending the tag team titles against Imperium.