Nick Aldis, Thunder Rosa Comment On NWA’s Return

As previously reported, the NWA is set to return on March 21 with Back For The Attack, which will be a pay-per-view event on FITE TV. Additionally, Billy Corgan has announced that the weekly NWA Powerrr show will also return on March 23.

The NWA issued the following press release with more details on Back For The Attack, NWA Powerrr, and the company’s partnership with FITE, including thoughts from Nick Aldis and Thunder Rosa:

March 2, 2021—New York: FITE, the premier global digital platform for sports and entertainment, announced today that the National Wrestling Alliance will return on March 21st at 4pm ET with a live Pay Per view event; relaunching the promotion since it went on hiatus due to the global pandemic. Following the ‘Back For The Attack’ PPV, the NWA will resume a full schedule of NWA POWERRR events on Tuesdays at 6:05pm ET beginning on March 23rd, available via a low-cost subscription bundle.

NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis had this to say on the announcement: ‘”I’m incredibly proud of this new deal between the NWA and FITE; from the beginning of the Lightning One era of the NWA, FITE have been great pay-per-view partners for the NWA and with the incredible growth that they have experienced in the last couple of years it’s very exciting to enter into a streaming agreement with FITE for our flagship show NWA Powerrr. Streaming is the future and we’re proud to be with a leader in the field for sports entertainment.”

NWA star Thunder Rosa offered her thoughts: “I’m very excited that we have partnered up with FITE! La Mera Mera is ready to bring the heat to NWA and to show why I am one of the best wrestlers in the world today!”

NWA President William Corgan has been on a decade-long mission to bring professional wrestling to a wider audience and restore one of its more loved and revered leagues. After resuscitating the now 73 year-old NWA in 2018 with the promotion’s first PPV in 2018 on FITE, Corgan, known worldwide for his work with the band The Smashing Pumpkins, has embraced the digital future full-on with the commitment to broadcast regularly with FITE.

Says Corgan: “For so many, this last year or so has been challenging on just about every level imaginable, and what’s been difficult is that we haven’t been able to help as we’d like: by entertaining and putting on the best show possible for our great NWA fans. And so in that we can’t thank FITE enough for becoming our exclusive broadcast partner going forward, and affording us this great opportunity to bring back POWERRR as well as regularly scheduled PPV’s.”

FITE, which hosted the biggest selling PPV event of 2020 and is known for its dedication to pro wrestling, felt bringing the NWA back to fans was an important priority. They have also arranged to offer the PPV event via its cable and satellite partners, broadening the NWA’s already solid base.

“Prior to the global onset of Covid-19 a year ago, we’d been working closely with the NWA and were excited by the league’s growth on our platform,” stated FITE’s Michael Weber. “We couldn’t be happier working with them again on their next chapter.”

