Billy Corgan Confirms Return of Weekly NWA Powerrr, Explains Why YouTube Videos Were Pulled

– Earlier today, FITE TV announced the upcoming return to action for the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) on pay-per-view later this month with the Back for the Attack event on March 21. Speaking to the Associated Press, NWA owner Billy Corgan discussed the promotion’s upcoming return to action later this month.

Corgan confirmed that NWA Powerrr is also returning this month, with NWA resuming its weekly NWA Powerrr schedule on Thursday at 6:05 pm starting on March 23. Fans will also be able to watch Powerrr on FITE through a low-cost subscription bundle. The article also addressed why NWA pulled the YouTube videos from its official channel over the weekend. According to Corgan, pulling the YouTube videos was a necessary step as part of NWA’s move to FITE TV.

Speaking on the NWA Powerrr format, Corgan commented, “What I didn’t anticipate was how much people would love the format and want more of it and not less of it.” He added, “In our downtime, we did a fan survey and the No. 1 thing was, don’t get rid of ‘Power.’”

The report also noted that FITE TV will be offering Back fo the Attack on PPV through its cable and satellite partners. Corgan went on, “I feel like we’re finally taking the steps we were hoping to take a year ago.”

Corgan maintained that despite NWA going on hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the company pulling its videos from its official YouTube channel, the company was not in any “financial peril. We were never in any financial peril,” Corgan said. “We were totally on a growth pattern. The plan for last year before things kind of hit the skids was to start pivoting. We were in discussions with Live Nation about running live events to help bring in revenue and expand who was watching the product. It was more about growing pains stuff, but we didn’t have any problems internally with the product.”

Corgan also praised AEW President Tony Khan, who booked multiple NWA talents in AEW while the company was on hiatus and credited Khan for helping to promote the NWA brand. Corgan said on AEW’s Tony Khan, “Obviously, the company’s been down and he’s helped keep the brand up in people’s minds, and he’s been a great friend in that way.”

Besides his work with NWA, Billy Corgan is in the process on working on new music for his band, the Smashing Pumpkins, and he hopes the group will have some new music out by the end of the year.