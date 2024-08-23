Nick Comoroto Announces He Had Hip Resurfacing Procedure, Will Be Out Rest of Year

In a post on Twitter, AEW’s Nick Comoroto announced that he recently had a hip resurfacing procedure that will keep him out for the rest of the year. Hip resurfacing is an alternative to hip replacement, allowing the patient to keep more bone.

Comoroto wrote: “Hey guys, I recently just got my hip resurfaced. I was wrestling on one leg for nearly two years. It’s gonna feel amazing to be able walk my dogs again. I’ll see you all in early 2025. #AEW #AEWDynamite #ROH”