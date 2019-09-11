wrestling / News
Various News: Nick Gage vs. Killer Kross Added To Bloodsport II, Updated NJPW Young Lions Cup Standings
– A match between Nick Gage and Killer Kross has been added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport II, which happens this Saturday. Gage is 1-0 at Bloodsport, as he beat Timothy Thatcher at TKO at Matt Riddle’s Bloodsport in April 2018. Kross is 0-1, as he lost to Davey Boy Smith Jr. at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport in April. Bloodsport is a mix of wrestling and MMA where matches can only end by TKO or submission. There are no ring ropes at the event.
The event airs on FITE from Atlantic City.
If you want blood, you got it.
Nick F'n Gage vs Killer Kross
9/14 pic.twitter.com/oFNJhSrTzh
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) September 11, 2019
– Here are the updated standings for the NJPW Young Lions Cup after the latest Road to Destruction show.
Alex Coughlin (2-1), 4 pts.
Karl Fredericks (2-1), 4 pts.
Shoota Umino (2-1), 4 pts.
Clark Connors (2-1), 4 pts.
Ren Narita (2-1), 4 pts.
Michael Richards (1-2), 2 pts.
Yota Tsuji (1-2), 2 pts.
Yuya Uemura (0-3), 0 pts.
