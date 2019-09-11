wrestling / News

Various News: Nick Gage vs. Killer Kross Added To Bloodsport II, Updated NJPW Young Lions Cup Standings

September 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bloodsport II

– A match between Nick Gage and Killer Kross has been added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport II, which happens this Saturday. Gage is 1-0 at Bloodsport, as he beat Timothy Thatcher at TKO at Matt Riddle’s Bloodsport in April 2018. Kross is 0-1, as he lost to Davey Boy Smith Jr. at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport in April. Bloodsport is a mix of wrestling and MMA where matches can only end by TKO or submission. There are no ring ropes at the event.

The event airs on FITE from Atlantic City.

– Here are the updated standings for the NJPW Young Lions Cup after the latest Road to Destruction show.

Alex Coughlin (2-1), 4 pts.
Karl Fredericks (2-1), 4 pts.
Shoota Umino (2-1), 4 pts.
Clark Connors (2-1), 4 pts.
Ren Narita (2-1), 4 pts.
Michael Richards (1-2), 2 pts.
Yota Tsuji (1-2), 2 pts.
Yuya Uemura (0-3), 0 pts.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bloodsport, NJPW Young Lions Cup, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading