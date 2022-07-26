Nick Wayne and His Mother Detained in Iceland Following Bomb Threat on Plane

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that wrestler Nick Wayne and his mother, Shayne Edwards, were diverted from their flight back home to Seattle, Washington due to a reported bomb threat. Wayne was flying back home following his debut in PROGRESS Wrestling on Sunday (Jul. 24).

F4WOnline.com reports that flight DE2032 was diverted over Greenland and made an emergency landing in Keflavik, Iceland when it was found that someone wrote something related to a bomb threat on the bathroom mirror.

Bryan Alvarez commented during WOR, “Somebody apparently went into the bathroom and wrote either ‘bomb’ or ‘explosion’ on the mirror in the bathroom.” He continued, “They turned around, they landed in Iceland, they took everybody off the plane, they herded them into some secure area.”

Local police in Iceland then conducted a search of all the carry-on items and passenger belongings, since the incident was allegedly perpetrated by a passenger onboard the plane. Alvarez stated that Nick Wayne’s mother was interrogated because authorities thought she had some type of makeup kit that could’ve been used to write the threat on the mirror.

Alavrez added, “Apparently, his mother was interrogated for quite a while because she had like an eyeliner or something of that nature, and obviously it had been scrawled in eyeliner or makeup on the bathroom mirror. So, she was in a panic, and they’re still in Iceland as of 50 minutes ago.”

Alvarez went on, “They’ve got no information on when they can go home, how they’re going to go home, what’s next. Essentially, everyone on the flight is being treated as if they are guilty, and it’s a pretty harrowing situation.”

They’re not allowed to do anything including charge their phones so everybody’s phone is about to die. So, I don’t know when we’ll get an update until presumably, they are home.”

Additionally, Air Live reports that all of the 266 passengers were sent to a “shed” that’s being guarded by police with MP5’s. Passengers were allowed the use of two bathrooms.

Local authorities reportedly conducted a detailed search of everyone’s carry-on and personal belongings after the plan landed.

Nick Wayne was in action at last Sunday’s PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 136 event, beating Robbie X in a singles match. The event was held at the Electric Ballroom in London.