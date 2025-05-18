Nick Wayne Reflects On Being Youngest Competitor In NJPW Best Of Super Juniors

Nick Wayne is the youngest competitor in the NJPW Best Of Super Juniors, and he spoke about what that means to him in a new interview. Wayne is competing in this year’s tournament and he talked about being part of it in an interview with Renee Paquette.

“When you ask people closest to me, friends, family members, you ask them, ‘what is Nick’s current goal in professional wrestling?’ They’ll all tell you it’s Best of Super Juniors, and it’s been that way for a few years now,” Wayne said (per Fightful). “Just because a lot of the wrestlers that I idolized, whether it’s Japanese or American, European wrestlers, they all went through the Japanese junior heavyweight system at some point and the Best of Super Juniors, I feel like, just has such a high prize to it. It has such a strong name title.”

He continued, “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do it. I like the work ethic. I like just continuously going day after day after day. You don’t get to do that that often of having that many matches in a row, right? So just like the busy schedule, I love it, and just pushing through pain just because you want to be the best. You want to win this tournament and getting to hold the title as the youngest to participate in the Best of Super Juniors means the absolute world to me.”

You can see the full video below: