Nikki Bella Discusse a Potential Total Divas Reboot

– During a recent chat on The Nikki & Brie Show, former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella (aka Nikki Garcia) discussed a potential reboot for the former reality show, Total Divas. On a potential reboot (via Fightful):

“I really, honestly, think….I get asked about it all the time. I really think there is something about all of us getting rebooted. Our OG crew with maybe two new ones. Us three, Nattie, Paige, and Nia. We’re all still working, then we bring in two new ones. So much has happened. It’s like the Sex and The City reboot, ‘And Just Like That.’ We could have our Total Divas And Just Like That moment.”

The original series ran from 2013 to 2019 on the E! Network for a total of nine seasons and 120 episodes. It also later spun off into Total Bellas, featuring The Bella Twins, which ran from 2016 to 2021.