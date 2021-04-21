Nikki Bella Reveals She Got Pulled From a Hosting Gig With MTV’s Ex on the Beach

– Speaking on The Bellas Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella revealed that she almost landed hosting gigs for reality shows Love Island USA and Ex on the Beach. However, the hosting gig for the former ultimately went to Arielle Vandenberg. Meanwhile, she was apparently picked to host Ex on the Beach but was apparently pulled at the last minute due to already appearing on another reality show (Likely Total Bellas). Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Nikki Bella on nearly hosting Love Island USA: “I auditioned to be the host for Love Island USA, that’s how I got hooked on Love Island UK. When I had the audition, I had to get familiar with the show. I got hooked and it made me really want [the role]. When I auditioned, I got a callback and I was really bummed because I was the runner up. Arielle Vandenberg, she’s the current host. If she would’ve said no, I would’ve been the host.”

On nearly getting the hosting gig for Ex on the Beach on MTV: “After I lost the job for Love Island USA, which I was really upset about, I got another audition to host Ex on the Beach on MTV. I got it. This was my heaven. I booked the gig and I was so excited. I couldn’t believe I was going to be the new host of Ex on the Beach. Two days before I was leaving — I’m not going to say names — I was pulled. Mainly dealt with the reality show I was on. I was so upset.”