NJPW and Bullet Club’s Chase Owens Arrives in Las Vegas Ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

– NJPW wrestler and Bullet Club member Chase Owens tweeted out a photo showing that he has arrived in Las Vegas, Nevada ahead of tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing 2022 event. You can see the photo Owens tweeted below. He wrote, “Let’s have a little fun today!!” in the caption.

Chase Owens currently holds the IWGP Tag Team Titles along with partner Bad Luck Fale. He’s not currently scheduled or advertised to appear on tonight’s Double or Nothing card.

AEW and New Japan are set to put on the co-promoted event, The Forbidden Door, next month in Chicago at the United Center. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. Meanwhile, AEW Double or Nothing 2022 will be held later tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It will also be shown live on PPV.