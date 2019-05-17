NJPW Announces Lion’s Break Project 2 to Take Place in California In Decemeber

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Lion’s Break is returning to California this winter. The promotion announced that Lion’s Break Project 2 will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center on December 7th and 8th.

The announcement reads:

“Lion’s Break Project 2” will be held for the second consecutive year at the Anaheim Convention Center on December 7th and 8th.

Three LA Dojo Young Lions, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks are in the lineup of “Lion’s Break Project 2.”

At “Lion’s Break Project 1” in 2018, Karl Fredericks debuted as a LA Dojo Young Lion and faced Alex Coughlin. The match ended in a 10-minute draw. Meanwhile, Clark Connors collided with world legend Jyushin “Thunder” Liger and showed his fighting spirit to the crowd.

The three Young Lions faced many top wrestlers in the past year and improved themselves through friendly rivalry. Don’t miss how they’ve grown as the future of New Japan!

Details will be announced at a later date.