NJPW Announces Record Viewership Numbers For Wrestle Kingdom 17

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced they hit record viewership numbers for Wrestle Kingdom 17 this past Wednesday. In addition to the live attendance of 26,085 in the Toyko Dome, there were 92,409 unique viewers on New Japan World. The announcement reads:

Record numbers watch Wrestle Kingdom 17! ?WK17?

January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, a passionate crowd of 26,085 attended Wrestle Kingdom 17. With fan anticipation at a peak for our double main event of Kenny Omega versus Will Ospreay, and Jay White versus Kazuchika Okada, as well as the long anticipated appearance of Mercedes Moné, huge numbers tuned in from around the world as well. In fact 92,409 unique users were watching WK17 live, with 30% braving late nights and early mornings on a weekday to watch the English feed live from overseas.

That’s a record for the NJPW World service since its inception in 2014, and we thank all our new, returning and consistent users very, very much!

For those who haven’t watched yet, Wrestle Kingdom 17 is available in the archives of NJPW World for under $8 per month. Fans in the US and select other markets will also see the TV premiere of Wrestle Kingdom 17 in the coming weeks, starting at 10/9c Thursday January 12, with Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship on AXS Tv and Fight Network.

NJPW couldn’t have asked for a better start to our 51st year. We thank wrestlers for their efforts and fighting spirit, and you fans for your support!