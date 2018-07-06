NJPW Announces Three More US Shows to Take Place This Year

– NJPW announced during Friday’s press conference for the G1 Special in San Francisco that they will hold three more US shows this fall. Wrestling Inc reports that New Japan president Harold Meij announced that the promotion will hold a show in Long Beach, California on September 30th, called The Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

In addition, the company will hold shows on November 10th and 11th in Anaheim at the Convention Center called The Lions Break.

G1 Special takes place on Saturday night from San Francisco and will see Kenny Omega defend the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Cody.