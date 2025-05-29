wrestling / News
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 12 Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night twelve of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 from Niigata Region Plaza Joetsu in Joetsu, Japan. The finals for the tournament are now set, with Kosei Fujita set to face YOH. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Dragon Dia, Ninja Mack & KUSHIDA def. Daiki Nagai, Masatora Yasuda & Shoma Kato
* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Katsuya Murashima, Toru Yano & Master Wato
* Yota Tsuji & Hiromu Takahashi def. United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Francesco Akira)
* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson) def. War Dogs (Clark Connors, Robbie X & Gedo)
* B Block: Kevin Knight (4-5) def. Ryusuke Taguchi (3-6)
* B Block: Titan (4-5) def. Nick Wayne (4-5)
* B Block: MAO (6-3) def. SHO (4-5)
* B Block: El Desperado (6-3) def. Robbie Eagles (4-5)
* B Block: YOH (6-3) def. Taiji Ishimori (4-5)
And here are the updated standings:
A Block:
Kosei Fujita (5-4) 10 points
Master Wato (5-4) 10 points
Hiromu Takahashi (5-4) 10 points
Clark Connors (5-4) 10 points
Francesco Akira (5-4) 10 points
Dragon Dia (4-5) 8 points
KUSHIDA (4-5) 8 points
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-5) 8 points
Robbie X (4-5) 8 points
Ninja Mack (4-5) 8 points
B Block:
YOH (6-3) 12 points
El Desperado (6-3) 12 points
MAO (6-3) 12 points
Nick Wayne (4-5) 8 points
Taiji Ishimori (4-5) 8 points
Robbie Eagles (4-5) 8 points
SHO (4-5) 8 points
Kevin Knight (4-5) 8 points
Ryusuke Taguchi (3-6) 6 points
Titan (4-5) 8 points
