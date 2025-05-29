NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 12 Results & Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night twelve of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 from Niigata Region Plaza Joetsu in Joetsu, Japan. The finals for the tournament are now set, with Kosei Fujita set to face YOH. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Dragon Dia, Ninja Mack & KUSHIDA def. Daiki Nagai, Masatora Yasuda & Shoma Kato

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Katsuya Murashima, Toru Yano & Master Wato

* Yota Tsuji & Hiromu Takahashi def. United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Francesco Akira)

* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson) def. War Dogs (Clark Connors, Robbie X & Gedo)

* B Block: Kevin Knight (4-5) def. Ryusuke Taguchi (3-6)

* B Block: Titan (4-5) def. Nick Wayne (4-5)

* B Block: MAO (6-3) def. SHO (4-5)

* B Block: El Desperado (6-3) def. Robbie Eagles (4-5)

* B Block: YOH (6-3) def. Taiji Ishimori (4-5)

And here are the updated standings:

A Block:

Kosei Fujita (5-4) 10 points

Master Wato (5-4) 10 points

Hiromu Takahashi (5-4) 10 points

Clark Connors (5-4) 10 points

Francesco Akira (5-4) 10 points

Dragon Dia (4-5) 8 points

KUSHIDA (4-5) 8 points

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-5) 8 points

Robbie X (4-5) 8 points

Ninja Mack (4-5) 8 points

B Block:

YOH (6-3) 12 points

El Desperado (6-3) 12 points

MAO (6-3) 12 points

Nick Wayne (4-5) 8 points

Taiji Ishimori (4-5) 8 points

Robbie Eagles (4-5) 8 points

SHO (4-5) 8 points

Kevin Knight (4-5) 8 points

Ryusuke Taguchi (3-6) 6 points

Titan (4-5) 8 points