NJPW Destruction In Kobe Results 9.29.24: Takagi Wins NEVER Openweight Title, More
NJPW Destruction In Kobe took place on Sunday morning and saw a new NEVER Openweight Champion crowned, plus more. The full results from the Kobe, Japan show are below, per FW4 Online:
* Shota Umino, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Dragon Dia def. Yuji Nagata, Tomoaki Honma, and Tiger Mask
* Yota Tsuji, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi def. Jeff Cobb, Callum Newman, and Francesco Akira
* Hirooki Goto def. Gabe Kidd. The match was restarted after Kidd disputed being unconcious for a submission but Goto still won.
* TDMK revealed Ryohei Oiwa as their new member.
* Zack Sabre Jr., Kosei Fujita and Ryohei Oiwa def. SANADA, Taichi and Taka Michinoku
* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, and Boltin Oleg def. EVIL, SHO, and Yujiro Takahashi. Ren Narita attacked Tanahashi after the match and El Phantasmo made his return for the save.
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: DOUKI def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru. SHO came out and threatened to destroy the title if he didn’t get a title shot, which was agreed to.
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi def. Henare
* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match: David Finlay def. Yoshi-Hashi. Goto confronted Finley post-match.
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito def. Great-O-Khan
* Zack Sabre Jr., Shingo Takagi, and Ryohei Oiwa talked about Sabre and Naito’s match at King of Pro Wrestling and Oiwa challenged Shingo Takagi to a NEVER Openweight Championship match.
