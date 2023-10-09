NJPW Destruction in Ryogoku Results: Two Title Changes and More

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their event NJPW Destruction in Ryogoku today at the Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan in Ryogoku, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano, Oskar Leube, Ryusuke Taguchi & Tiger Mask def. Takeshi Masada, Kazumi Sumi, Kengo, Jyun Masaoka & Takahiro Katori

* Just Five Guys (Taichi, DOUKI & Yuya Uemura) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Tanga Loa def. Chase Owens

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Yota Tsuji & BUSHI) def. United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, HENARE & Callum Newman)

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag team Championships: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (c) def. Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA)

* Best of Seven Series: Shota Umino, Master Wato & Yuji Nagata def. Strong Style (Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Ren Narita). The series ended 3-3-1, and both teams shook hands after the match.

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships: Guerrillas of Destiny (Hikuleo & El Phantasmo) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & Alex Coughlin) (c) to win the titles.

* NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada (c) def. Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin & Josh Alexander

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Tama Tonga vs David Finlay (c) to win the title.

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) def. Mike Bailey and YOH. Taiji Ishimori attacked Hiromu after the match.

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: SANADA (c) def. EVIL. Tetsuya Naito confronted SANADA after the match.