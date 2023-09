NJPW Destruction In Kobe Results 9.24.23: Tetsuya Naito Faces Jeff Cobb, More

NJPW held its Destruction In Kobe show on Sunday morning, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the NJPW World-airing show below, per Fightful:

* BULLET CLUB War Dogs def. Kevin Knight & Tiger Mask

* DOUKI, SANADA & TAKA Michinoku def. Dick Togo, EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

* El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa def. Alex Coughlin, Chase Owens, David Finlay, Gabe Kidd & Gedo

* Lio Rush & YOH def. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi

* Bad Dude Tito & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii

* NJPW KOPW Championship No Time Limit Match: SHO def. Taichi

House of Torture and Just Five Guys were handcuffed for this match.

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI def. Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste

* Shingo Takagi def. Great-O-Khan

* Tetsuya Naito def. Jeff Cobb

* IWGP United Kingdom Championship Match: Will Ospreay def. Yota Tsuji