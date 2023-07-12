NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Set For October In Las Vegas

NJPW will return to Las Vegas for Fighting Spirit Unleashed in October. NJPW announced on Tuesday that the show will take place on October 18th at Sam Town’s Live in Vegas.

Fighting Spirit Unleashed comes to Vegas October 28! 【NJoA】

NJPW returns to Sam’s Town Live

Saturday October 18 will see NJPW action return to Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas Nevada with Fighting Spirit Unleashed. A tentpole event in the history of NJPW in America and NJPW STRONG, FSU will see the very best in New Japan Pro-Wrestling from both sides of the Pacific take part in a night to remember. As all of New Japan get set on the road to the Tokyo Dome and Wrestle Kingdom 18, what twists will be in store for the best wrestlers on the planet fighting to be a part of the grandest stage? Find out LIVE in person on October 28!