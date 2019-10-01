wrestling / News

Various News: Full NJPW G1 Climax 29 Documentary, Curtis Axel and Hector Guerrero Celebrate Birthdays

October 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW G1 Climax 29

– NJPW released a full documentary on the G1 Climax 29. You can check out the full feature below, with English subtitles.

– Here are today’s pro wrestling birthdays:

* WWE Superstar Curtis Axel turns 40 years old.
* NXT Superstar Robert Stone turns 36.
* Former WWE Superstar and tag team champion Rico Constantino turns 58 years old.
* Hector Guerrero turns 65.

