NJPW G1 Climax 29 Night 17 AXS TV Okada vs. Ibushi Preview Clip

– AXS TV released a preview clip for Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi for its same-day coverage of NJPW: G1 Climax 29 Night 17. You can check out that preview clip below.

AXS TV will broadcast today’s show at 9:00 pm EST/6:00 pm PST. Here is the lineup for tonight’s AXS broadcast:

EVIL vs. Lance Archer

SANADA vs. Bad Luck Fale

KENTA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi

AXS TV will be completing its G1 Climax 29 tournament coverage with the next two weeks with two-broadcasts featuring the B Block Final on August 17. The NJPW G1 Climax 29 Tournament Final will air on AXS on August 24.

