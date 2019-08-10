wrestling / News
NJPW G1 Climax 29 Night 17 AXS TV Okada vs. Ibushi Preview Clip
August 10, 2019 | Posted by
– AXS TV released a preview clip for Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi for its same-day coverage of NJPW: G1 Climax 29 Night 17. You can check out that preview clip below.
AXS TV will broadcast today’s show at 9:00 pm EST/6:00 pm PST. Here is the lineup for tonight’s AXS broadcast:
EVIL vs. Lance Archer
SANADA vs. Bad Luck Fale
KENTA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay
Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi
AXS TV will be completing its G1 Climax 29 tournament coverage with the next two weeks with two-broadcasts featuring the B Block Final on August 17. The NJPW G1 Climax 29 Tournament Final will air on AXS on August 24.
You can also check out 411’s full results for today’s show RIGHT HERE.
