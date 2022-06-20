NJPW New Japan Road Results 6.20.22: AEW All-Atlantic Qualifiers, More

NJPW held its New Japan Road event on Monday morning featuring qualifying matches for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship match and more. You can see results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Aaron Henare def. Kosei Fujita

* SHO, Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL def. YOH, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto

* SANADA, Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito def. Yuto Nakashima, Ryohei Oiwa and Kazuchika Okada

* Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI def. Taiji Ishimori and Gedo

* AEW All Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Clark Conners def. Tomoaki Honma

* AEW All Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Tomohiro Ishii def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: TJP and Francesco Akira def. Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi to win the titles.