wrestling / News
NJPW New Japan Road Results 6.20.22: AEW All-Atlantic Qualifiers, More
NJPW held its New Japan Road event on Monday morning featuring qualifying matches for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship match and more. You can see results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* Aaron Henare def. Kosei Fujita
* SHO, Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL def. YOH, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto
* SANADA, Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito def. Yuto Nakashima, Ryohei Oiwa and Kazuchika Okada
* Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI def. Taiji Ishimori and Gedo
* AEW All Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Clark Conners def. Tomoaki Honma
* AEW All Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Tomohiro Ishii def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: TJP and Francesco Akira def. Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi to win the titles.
