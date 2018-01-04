Various News: NJPW New Year Dash Show Will be Available for Free, Top 50 Behind the Scenes Photos for Raw

– New Japan Pro Wrestling announced today that the New Year Dash show set for January 5 will be available for free tomorrow on NJPW World. You can check out the announcement below.

– WWE.com has put together a new photo gallery of the 50 best behind-the-scenes photos ever for Raw.