Various News: NJPW New Year Dash Show Will be Available for Free, Top 50 Behind the Scenes Photos for Raw

January 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW New Year Dash

– New Japan Pro Wrestling announced today that the New Year Dash show set for January 5 will be available for free tomorrow on NJPW World. You can check out the announcement below.

WWE.com has put together a new photo gallery of the 50 best behind-the-scenes photos ever for Raw.

