NJPW Night Before Rumble on 44th Street Results: Jon Moxley Battles Jay White, Jonathan Gresham Challenges Fred Rosser

NJPW held their Night Before Rumble on 44th Street event last night, which had no official card before it happened. Every match was a surprise, which included surprise participants like Jon Moxley, Amazing Red and more. Moxley would be part of an Elimination tag match in the main event, opposite a team headed up by IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White. Meanwhile, Jonathan Gresham made an appearance to challenge Fred Rosser for the NJPW STRONG Openweight title. That will happen tonight at NJPW Rumble On 44th Street. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Kevin Knight & The DKC def. Forever Hooligans (Alex Koslov & Rocky Romero)

* Fred Rosser def. Crowbar

* Jonathan Gresham appeared and challenged Rosser for the STRONG Openweight Championship.

* Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. The SAT (Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo)

* Mike Bailey def. Mascara Dorada and Mighty Monte and Smiley

* Minoru Suzuki def. Tracy Williams

* Shingo Takagi def. Jake Something

* Elimination Match: CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & YOH), Amazing Red, Eddie Kingston, Homicide & Jon Moxley def. BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo, Jay White & Juice Robinson) & Team Filthy (Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor. Kingston and Moxley were the survivors for their team.

Eddie Kingston and Switchblade go shot for shot. #njnightbefore pic.twitter.com/SocHHmPWGk — FITE (@FiteTV) October 28, 2022

WE CAN'T BELIEVE IT! Amazing Red is here in NYC! #njnightbefore pic.twitter.com/812TgFg5oX — FITE (@FiteTV) October 28, 2022

AUSSIE OPEN VS S.A.T !!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL #NJNightBefore pic.twitter.com/48DBQY7TEi — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 28, 2022