– New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) announced an upcoming joint event, All Together, which will see multiple Japanese wrestling organizations come together under one roof. The event is scheduled for May 6 at the Nippon Budokan. The show will feature NJPW, Pro-Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro-Wrestling, Dragon Gate, Big Japan Pro-Wrestling, and STARDOM.

ALL TOGETHER: United Japan Pro-Wrestling Inauguration & Noto Earthquake Benefit Event is designed to benefit victims and the impact of the earthquake in Noto Peninsula that took place earlier this year. The show will be available on ABEMA pay-per-view in both English and Japanese. Here’s the full announcement: