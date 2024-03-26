wrestling / News
NJPW, NOAH, DDT, Dragon Gate, BJPW, & Stardom Set for Joint All Together Event
– New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) announced an upcoming joint event, All Together, which will see multiple Japanese wrestling organizations come together under one roof. The event is scheduled for May 6 at the Nippon Budokan. The show will feature NJPW, Pro-Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro-Wrestling, Dragon Gate, Big Japan Pro-Wrestling, and STARDOM.
ALL TOGETHER: United Japan Pro-Wrestling Inauguration & Noto Earthquake Benefit Event is designed to benefit victims and the impact of the earthquake in Noto Peninsula that took place earlier this year. The show will be available on ABEMA pay-per-view in both English and Japanese. Here’s the full announcement:
All Together official for Budokan May 6
Companies band together for earthquake victims
After the announcement in 2023 of the United Japan Pro-Wrestling industry group, March 26 saw the announcement of a special UJPW Inauguration event.
Using the All Together name that has previously seen wrestling organizations come under one roof, the event will be titled ALL TOGETHER: United Japan Pro-Wrestling Inauguration & Noto Earthquake Benefit Event. January 1 this year saw a devastating earthquake hit the Noto peninsula on the north coast of Japan. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit those still recovering in the region.
The event will take place on May 6, with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Pro-Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro-Wrestling, DRAGON GATE, Big Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM participating. For those unable to attend in the Nippon Budokan, will be available to watch on ABEMA Pay Per View in English and Japanese. More information on international PPV purchases will follow.
Additionally, the second UJPW event has also been made official! On June 15, Hokkai Kita-Yell in Sapporo will see the next UJPW card, with a focus on member promotions unable to participate May 6. Stay tuned for more information!
