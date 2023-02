NJPW on AXS TV Schedule For March Includes Battle In the Valley

NJPW on AXS TV will feature matches from Battle in the Valley next month, as announced by AXS TV on Friday. The network issued the following press release announcing the schedule for March and the first week of April for the show:

AXS TV’S NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING SERIES PRESENTS COVERAGE OF BATTLE IN THE VALLEY, FEATURING MERCEDES MONÉ, JAY WHITE, KAZUCHIKA OKADA, KAIRI, AND MORE, ON MARCH 2 & 9

Other Highlights Include Coverage of NJPW’s 51ST Anniversary Event, the 2023 New Japan Cup, Lio Rush vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title, & More

AXS TV, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., presents coverage of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s first Stateside event of 2023, Battle In The Valley; as well as top highlights from NJPW’s 51ST Anniversary Celebration, 2023 New Japan Cup tournament, and more—beginning Thursday, March 2 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

The series gives viewers the best seat in the house to dynamic New Japan Pro-Wrestling action, delivering one hour of blockbuster content compiling the best moments from the promotion’s most recent broadcasts. Each episode is broadcast in English and features expert play-by-play commentary from NJPW’s own Kevin Kelly, Chris Charlton, Ian Riccaboni, and Matthew Rehwoldt.

AXS TV’s upcoming New Japan Pro-Wrestling schedule is as follows:

March 2—Battle In The Valley

-NJPW roars into the Golden State for Battle In The Valley—its first U.S. event of 2023—as Mercedes Moné (f.k.a. Sasha Banks) makes her long-awaited NJPW in-ring debut, challenging inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI for the coveted belt.

March 9—Battle In The Valley

-AXS TV’s Battle In The Valley coverage continues as NJPW icons Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi renew their classic rivalry, with the IWGP World Heavyweight title on the line. And exiled Jay White takes his feud with Eddie Kingston to the next level in a Loser Leaves NJPW Match.

March 16-March 23

-Relive the most exciting moments and matchups, as NJPW celebrates its 51ST Anniversary. Plus, coverage from the 2023 New Japan Cup tournament, boasting an impressive bracket featuring some of NJPW’s top wrestlers.

March 30

-Tune in for the finale of the prestigious New Japan Cup tournament as a winner is crowned, setting the stage for the spectacular Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive pay-per-view event—the highly-anticipated NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling collaboration, which promises to be the most expansive joint venture between the two global icons in over a decade.

April 6

-Super Jr. Tag Team winner Lio Rush seeks to hold NJPW singles gold for the first time ever, going toe-to-toe with Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.