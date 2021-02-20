wrestling / News
NJPW Road to Castle Attack Results 2.20.21: Kota Ibushi, Okada, Shingo Takagi in Action
– NJPW held Road to Castle Attack earlier today at Yamagata Big Wing in Yamagata, Japan. The announced attendance for the event was 754 people. Here are the NJPW results, courtesy of NJPW’s official website.
* BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori) defeated Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura at 7m17s with the Super Kick.
* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) & Tiger Mask beat BULLET CLUB (Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)at 9m12s with the Butterfly Lock.
* The United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay) defeated Gabriel Kidd, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Satoshi Kojima at 11m43s with Tour of the Islands.
* Shingo Takagi was victorious over Yujiro Takahashi at 11m10s via Last of the Dragon.
* Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA) at 9m43s via Kamigoye.
* CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, SHO, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) def. BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, EVIL, Gedo & Jay White) at 14m35s with the Vertical Drop Brainbuster.
／
山形大会にもサプライズ‼️
負傷欠場中の内藤選手👁🗨が登場‼️
＼
大阪城ホール大会の結末を焦らず、楽しみにお待ちください‼️
内藤選手からお客様へメッセージ🗣#新日本プロレスワールド では
2月22日後楽園大会を18時から生配信📲✨
登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/z1DNREgyh5#njpwworld #njcattack pic.twitter.com/zOa3e1GpFn
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 20, 2021
[LOS INGOBERNABLES de JAPON]
Arena de YAMAGATA.
Pasado mañana en KŌRAKUEN. pic.twitter.com/CrCmGyXEOp
— 内藤哲也 naito tetsuya (@s_d_naito) February 20, 2021
