NJPW Strong Style Evolved Results 12.15.24: Mercedes Mone Defends Strong Women’s Title, More

NJPW held their Strong Style Evolved show on Sunday night, with Mercedes Mone in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per F4W Online:

* STRONG Survivor Match: Zane Jay def. Matt Vandagriff. Vandagriff reluctantly shook Jay’s hand afterward.

* Mina Shirakawa def. Johnnie Robbie

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: West Coast Wrecking Crew def. Grizzled Young Veterans. Rocky Romero came out to congratulate the Wrecking Crew on their title win and challenged them defend the titles against him and YOH in January. The Crew beat Rocky down.

* TJP def. Kosei Fujita, Clark Connors, and KUSHIDA. Fujita made Connors submit just before the pinfall but the ref didn’t see it.

* Hechicero def. Lio Rush

* Templario & Jakob Austin Young def. Hiromu Takahashi & Titan

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd def. Ryohei Oiwa. Kidd cut a promo afterward vowing to retire Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty, took shots at Bryan Danielson and the AEW roster, and challenged Tomohiro Ishii to face him at Battle in the Valley.

* Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste and Zack Sabre Jr. def. Dirty Work and Shota Umino. After the match, Sabre taunted Umino to get him to hit him, though Umino didn’t fall for the bait.

* Jack Perry & Konosuke Takeshita def. Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji. Hiromu Takahashi made the save for Takagi and Tsuji from a post-match attack, and the Young Bucks showed up to help Perry who seemed uncertain about that. The Bucks cut a promo about wanting to win the IWGP World Tag Championships once more before they retire.

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone def. Hazuki. After the match, Mone asked for someone to step up and face her at Wrestle Dynasty. Mina Shirakawa answered the challenge.