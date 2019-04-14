wrestling / News

NJPW Talent Set For ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds Tour

April 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Ring of Honor announced some of the NJPW talent for their War of the Worlds tour next month. PWInsider reports that The Guerrillas of Destiny, Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, and Hirooki Goto were all announced at last night’s show in Chicago for the tour, which is streaming live for Honor Club subscribers and takes place on the following dates:

* May 8th: Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks – 7:30pm
* May 9th: Toronto, ON – Ted Reeve Arena – 7:30pm
* May 11th: Grand Rapids, MI – DeltaPlex – 6pm
* May 12th: Chicago, IL – The Odeum in Villa Park – 7pm

More names are expected to be announced.

