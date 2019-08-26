NJPW To Celebrate Yuji Nagata’s 35th Anniversary In Wrestling At Blue Justice 9

New Japan Pro Wrestling will celebrate the 35th anniversary of Yuji Nagata’s first match at Blue Justice 9, which will feature a 10-man tag team match. Nagata will team with Jushin Liger, Manabu Nakanishi, Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan against Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Jado, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga). Here’s the press release:

Blue Justice has become a regular fixture on the NJPW calendar every autumn, as Yuji Nagata returns to his home town of Togane in Chiba for an annual celebration. In the past, Nagata has used the occasion to celebrate his 25 year pro career and 50th birthday; this year he celebrates another milestone, as the event will mark 35 years of a life in wrestling.

In 1984, while yet to start his professional journey, Nagata made his first steps in wrestling, as he joined his high school wrestling club and took to the mats for the first time. In university, he would be a two time All Japanese in Greco Roman wrestling, before entering New Japan in 1992.

Nagata’s Wrestling Life: 35th Anniversary match sees Nagata team up with long time friend Manabu Nakanishi, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Jyushin Thunder Liger to take on five competitors from BULLET CLUB. Jado, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale form tough opposition for the Nagata led team.

Fale and Nagata in particular have a long history together. During Fale’s own time in the New Japan Dojo, Nagata took the future BULLET CLUB member under his wing, and Fale would be part of Nagata’s Seigigun (Justice Army). Later in 2017, Nagata would wrestle his last ever G1 Climax match against Fale, his losing effort being one of the most emotional moments of the tournament.

Also at Blue Justice 9, the Young Lion Cup will continue with two league matches. Shota Umino will face Ren Narita and Yota Tsuji will take on Yuya Uemura in the second league match for all four competitors in this eight man league, which runs until Kobe on September 22.

The complete cards for the Destruction tour will be announced at a later date. Blue Justice 9 will air LIVE on NJPW World on Sunday September 8 at 5PM JST!