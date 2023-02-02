wrestling / News

NJPW World Issues Statement After Some Users Double-Billed For February

February 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW logo New Japan NJPW on AXS Image Credit: NJPW

A number of NJPW World users ended up getting double billed for the service for February, and the company issued a statement on the matter. NJPW announced that several users were “erroneously billed” for February and that they are processing refunds for those affected.

The full statement reads:

(Processing) Double billing system error (Update February 2 2023 12:35 JST)
A number of users registered to NJPW World as of midnight JST have been erroneously billed twice for the month of February, on both February 1 and 2 2023.

We again deeply apologise for the inconvenience caused.

Current status:
We are currently processing refunds for all users affected. There is no need to change or cancel your accounts.

We appreciate your patience and understanding.

NJPW World

