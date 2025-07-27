No Limit Soldiers’ Big Swoll Says He Wanted New Jack To Be In WCW Stable

Big Swoll of the No Limit Soldiers from WCW has confirmed that he wanted to have New Jack join the group. The WCW stable, which was affiliated with Master P, ran for several months in 1999 and featured the likes of Rey Mysterio, Konnan, and more. Twitch streamer Thomas Green posted to Twitter on Saturday to note that Big Swoll — aka Randy Thornton — commented on a video he did about New Jack almost joining the stable and confirmed that he had wanted the ECW wild man in the group.

Big Swoll wrote in the comment:

“I’m Big Swoll an yes I wanted New Jack for the No Limit Soldiers”

Swoll debuted in WCW as part of the group and had a number of matches, including being part of the eight-man tag match pitting the No Limit Soldiers against the The West Texas Rednecks at Bash at the Beach 1999. He left WCW in August of that year and never returned to the ring.

New Jack was in the middle of his ECW run during the No Limit Soldiers angle and never worked for WCW.