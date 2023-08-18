wrestling / News

The Bloodline Reportedly Not Involved With WWE Payback This Year

August 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Payback Image Credit: WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are currently no plans involving the Bloodline for WWE Payback in Pittsburgh on September 2. Roman Reigns will not be on the show. Meanwhile, a match between Jimmy and Jey Uso is being postponed to give it more build. It was also noted that it is likely being saved for “a bigger show.”

So far the only match announced for Payback is Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch in a steel cage.

