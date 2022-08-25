Noam Dar Wins Heritage Cup On This Week’s NXT UK

Noam Dar has captured the NXT UK Heritage Cup, winning the title for the second time on this week’s NXT UK. Thursday’s show saw Dar defeat Mark Coffey to become the first two-time holder of the title, and likely the last with NXT UK going on hiatus until it returns as NXT Europe. You can see some highlights from NXT UK below.

Dar previously held the title for 259 days from October of 2021 until June of this year, when he lost it to Coffey. Coffey’s reign ends at 42 days.