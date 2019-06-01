Noelle Foley Says Her WWE Tryout Was ‘Nerve-Wracking,’ Talks Women Main Eventing WrestleMania 35

– Noelle Foley spoke with Wrestling Inc about her experience trying out for WWE while filming Holy Foley!. You can see some highlights below:

On trying out for the company while being filmed for the show: “Filming while training was incredibly nerve-wracking, it’s like you’re just learning but then you have all these eyes on you, and cameras, and trainers. Even when I had my tryout, I looked out of the corner of my eye and I see Triple H, and I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ My tryout was with girls that were already signed, so it was a bit overwhelming at times, but it’s cool looking back like, ‘Wow, I actually did that.'”

On women rising to the top of WWE: “It’s really amazing to see women are main-eventing, if someone said this 15 years ago they would laugh in your face. Now, they’re the main event on the card at WrestleMania.”