Northeast Wrestling Files Trademark For WrestleFest

Northeast Wrestling looks to be set to do something under the WrestleFest name at some time in the future, filing a trademark for the name. The company has filed a trademark for WrestleFest on June 18th, intending for it to use in:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Organizing conventions for entertainment purposes; Production of DVDs featuring professional wrestling; Production of DVDs, videotapes and television programs featuring professional wrestling; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

As with all trademark filings, the application will be assigned to an examining attorney around three months after the filing date.

WWE, it must be said, could potentially take issue with the filing. The company still has a live trademark for WrestleFest, regarding the use of it in video games for its WrestleFest arcade game and the 2012 mobile remake. The trademark was applied for in December 2011 and officially registered in June of 2016. WWE’s trademark does not list anything specifically wrestling-related in the goods and services.