Note on New WWE Trademark for ‘Kalyx’ (SPOILERS)

– As previously reported, WWE recently trademarked the ring name, “Kalyx,” and now there are some new details on the nickname. Fightful Select has an update on the term. After news surfaced on the trademark, there was speculation that it was meant to be a new ring name for NXT wrestler Sol Ruca, whose real name is Calyx. However, that appears not to be the case.

According to the report, it’s meant to be a new ring name for WWE referee Jessika Carr, who is said to be working the recent EVOLVE TV tapings. Carr, a wrestler-turned-referee, reportedly worked the recent EVOLVE tapings, wrestling under a mask. It’s said she appears in the fourth EVOLVE TV episode in a tag team match. It begins with the teams already in the ring before the match began and without a typical entrance. WWE has already filmed six episodes of the new EVOLVE series.

Carr previously wrestled on the independent scene as Kennadi Brink and Jessie Kay. She also appeared in NXT as Kennedy Lewis. After signing with WWE, she became a full-time referee.