Note On AEW Getting Hardy Boys’ Theme Song

AEW used the Hardy Boys’ classic theme song for Jeff Hardy’s AEW debut, and a new report has details on how that happened. Hardy came out on tonight’s Dynamite to the song “Loaded” and as Fightful Select reports, the song has been licensed from AEW.

According to the outlet, the Zack Tempest-produced song wasn’t actually owned by WWE and has appeared on Spike TV as well as in adds. AEW quickly picked up the rights not only to that theme, but the entire library that it was part of. That includes, the report notes, the Hollys’ theme. WWE could therefore potentially use the Holly cousin’s theme.

WWE does have the rights to “No More Words,” so AEW will not be able to use that. Hardy owns the rights to his own “Modest” and “Obselete” songs, the former of which was used as his theme in TNA.