Note On Dates For This Year’s WWE Money In The Bank, Backlash PPVs

WWE is set for a big week with multiple nights of action both in NXT and on the main roster, with WrestleMania Night One and Night Two on tap for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has the details on future WWE pay-per-views this year.

According to Johnson, WWE will hold the 2021 edition of its Money in the Bank pay-per-view on May 16, while Backlash will take place on June 20.

As expected, the report also notes that both events are scheduled for the new WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center on the campus of the University of South Florida.

Last year’s edition of Money in the Bank was headlined by Otis winning the briefcase in the main event, and Backlash featured ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Edge and Randy Orton.