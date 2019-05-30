Note On How Jon Moxley Was Perceived By Creative In WWE

Jon Moxley had an explosive interview with Talk is Jericho yesterday, in which he spoke about his many issues with WWE creative, in particular Vince McMahon. He talked about his promos getting micromanaged constantly and having to say things that he felt were “ridiculous” or made him look like an “idiot.” He ultimate said that WWE’s creative process “sucks” and needs to change.

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about how Moxley was viewed by officials in WWE during his time there, especially when he was butting heads with creative and Vince McMahon over things like promos.

He said: “I can tell you from the other side of the fence because obviously I heard the other side while all this was going down at the end and all this. The feeling from the other side is that there was nothing they could do, Dean Ambrose is one of these guys you just can’t make happy and that’s what it’s gonna be.”

Things Dean Ambrose couldn’t be made happy by: using his friend’s cancer for heel heat, talking about pooper scoopers, and prop comedy.