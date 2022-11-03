wrestling / News

Note On Possible Reason Why Bodhi Hayward Was Cut From WWE NXT

November 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bodhi Hayward Brady Booker WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Bodhi Hayward was among several talents released from WWE NXT this past week, and was written out of storylines. Hayward said in an interview that he was shocked by the news.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer, the reason that Hayward was cut may have been his work ethic. It was noted that while Hayward could be brought back, it’s “tough” to expect that if a worker is cut for work ethic. Hayward reportedly didn’t show up on time at events.

All talents in NXT are also subject to release if it’s believed there is a lack of progression.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bodhi Hayward, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading