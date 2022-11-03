Note On Possible Reason Why Bodhi Hayward Was Cut From WWE NXT

As previously reported, Bodhi Hayward was among several talents released from WWE NXT this past week, and was written out of storylines. Hayward said in an interview that he was shocked by the news.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer, the reason that Hayward was cut may have been his work ethic. It was noted that while Hayward could be brought back, it’s “tough” to expect that if a worker is cut for work ethic. Hayward reportedly didn’t show up on time at events.

All talents in NXT are also subject to release if it’s believed there is a lack of progression.