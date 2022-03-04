Note On PPV Buys For Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill brought in 4,400 PPV buys in the US. This doesn’t include streaming numbers. It also doesn’t include late buys.

This is better than the company was bringing in during 2020, but it was below last year’s Hard to Kill, which featured Kenny Omega. As a note, the PPV numbers were better than 2020 although the TV viewership was higher in 2020 than it is now.