Note On The Reactions Backstage To WWE Releases of Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy

It was reported earlier today that WWE released several wrestlers from the roster, including Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman and others. Fightful Select reports that Riott’s release was one that seemed to ‘shake’ people the most. Riott was said to be ‘universally popular’ backstage and praised for her hard work.

It was a similar situation with Murphy, who was said to be easy to work with and ‘generally receptive to creative.’ However, Murphy was reportedly ‘not in the creative forecast’ for WWE. There were pitches for Murphy to team with Wesley Blake again prior to Blake’s release, but they were shot down.