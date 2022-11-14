wrestling / News
Note On When WWE Tribute to the Troops Will Air
November 14, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Saturday, December 17. However, the exact time will depend on your local FOX affiliate. The following matches were taped last week in Indianapolis:
* Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium
* Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler vs. Tamina & Emma
* Braun Strowman vs. LA Knight
You can find spoilers for the event here.
