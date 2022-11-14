wrestling / News

Note On When WWE Tribute to the Troops Will Air

November 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Holiday WWE Tribute to the Troops Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Saturday, December 17. However, the exact time will depend on your local FOX affiliate. The following matches were taped last week in Indianapolis:

* Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium
* Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler vs. Tamina & Emma
* Braun Strowman vs. LA Knight

You can find spoilers for the event here.

