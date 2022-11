WWE taped matches for Tribute to the Troops 2022 after tonight’s Smackdown, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet def. Imperium

* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina & Emma

* Braun Strowman def. LA Knight