Note On Wrestlers At This Week’s WWE Tryouts, Several AEW Dark Talents In Attendance

Fightful Select has the details on this week’s WWE male tryouts, which included a host of talent from a variety of promotions. Among the group was several wrestlers who have appeared on AEW Dark, including John Skyler, Will Allday, Tyson Maddux, Brady Pierce, David Ali, Ariel Levy, and more.

According to Fightful, the tryout also featured Wheeler Yuta (who has been working on ROH TV), Alexander James (a well-traveled independent star who’s had matches in CZW, WXW, Bloodsport, and more), and Jason Cade (regular trainee with Natalya).

Here’s the full list of male talent that was reportedly at the WWE tryout:

* Tyson Maddux

* Ray Jaz

* Tony Vega

* Idris Abraham

* Rayo

* Robert Fuchs

* Nate Carter

* Brady Pierce

* Wheeler Yuta

* Will Allday

* David Ali

* Ariel Levy

* Joshua Dawkins

* EJ Risk/Eric James

* John Skyler

* Patrick Scott

* Alexander James

* Romeo Quevedo

* Jason Cade

* Jake Logan