– PWInsider has the details on the opener and main event for tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. The opening match on tonight’s show will feature reigning X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali vs. Rhino in an Old School Rules Match.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that the main event of tonight’s show will feature Nic Nemeth vs. Alex Shelley. Nemeth vs. Shelley will face each other in a first-time match.