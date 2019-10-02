Notes From AEW Dynamite Taping: CIMA in Dark Match, Commentary Team, More

– AEW Dynamite saw a dark match in CIMA vs. Darby Allin before the show went live. PWInsider has the following notes from before the show:

Justin Roberts comes out and welcomes us to Dynamite. He introduced the commentary team. JR and Tony got big reactions and an AEW chant.

Opening Match – Darby Allen vs. CIMA

Darby bounces all over the place and CIMA worked heel. Crowd was pulling for Darby. They traded shots and Darby went down. He fought back into it. Darby took some deadly shots but wouldn’t stay down. A Code Red gets Darby back into it. A quick Coffin Drop gets Darby the win. Huge pop from the crowd.

Justin Roberts is successfully encouraging everyone to post about this on social media. They are deliberately trying to get this to trend.

Probably no more action until they go live in 10.

Also, I’d say the crowd is 80% male, mostly in their 20s and 30s. There will be more dark matches after Dynamite goes off the air.