– PWInsider reports that The Kingdom vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles will main event tonight’s impact of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Also, The Bullet Club vs. Tommy Dreamer will kick off tonight’s show.

Additionally, PWInsider notes that Bully Ray will be featured regularly in Impact Wrestling in the coming months. His storyline will focus on if he can do things “the right way.” Also, the report notes that Tasha Steelz vs. Killer Kelly will continue its development this week as well.

Tonight’s show airs on AXS TV at 8:00 pm ET. Before The Impact, featuring Johnny Swinger vs. Dirty Dango, starts at 7:15 PM ET on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook.